MIG Capital LLC Acquires 20,893 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MIG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 0.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $297.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

