Strategy Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.4% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.3% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 279.60, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

