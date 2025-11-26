Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.9%

STLA opened at $10.53 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

