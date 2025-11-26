XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,787,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,821,000 after acquiring an additional 966,230 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,982,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 801,205 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,173,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after purchasing an additional 585,358 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $4,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,369.12. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 258,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,508 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $80.00 price objective on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

