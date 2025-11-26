XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 274,564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.18% of Wendy’s worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.