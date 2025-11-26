XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 274,564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.18% of Wendy’s worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.
WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
