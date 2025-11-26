Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 319,171 Planet Labs PBC $PL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 143.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PL opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.