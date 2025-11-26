Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.53 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 725.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

