Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

