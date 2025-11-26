LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 20.81%.The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of LINKBANCORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LINKBANCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

