Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Novartis AG $NVS

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Novartis by 489.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after purchasing an additional 469,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,297,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

