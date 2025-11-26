RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,184,000 after buying an additional 336,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after acquiring an additional 315,514 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,900,000 after purchasing an additional 179,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 421,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.68.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.43. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $587.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

