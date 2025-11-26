RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

