Financial Analysis: Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) vs. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Red Rock Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $179.14 million 0.62 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -15.75 Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 3.17 $154.05 million $3.14 18.46

Analyst Recommendations

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Matrix Group and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 9 1 2.79

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 268.30%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -3.00% -3.69% -2.06% Red Rock Resorts 9.52% 59.86% 4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Golden Matrix Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

