Financial Survey: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.41% 14.70% 7.88% LightPath Technologies -39.92% -53.40% -18.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novanta and LightPath Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $960.31 million 4.17 $64.09 million $1.47 76.12 LightPath Technologies $43.86 million 7.16 -$14.87 million ($0.39) -17.72

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 1 2 0 0 1.67 LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Novanta presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

