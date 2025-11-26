Capital One Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter.
Ovintiv Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$55.02 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Ovintiv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.
