Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Corpay worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $291.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.93.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

