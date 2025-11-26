Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,029 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16,609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 1,510,314 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,501,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,970,000 after acquiring an additional 521,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

