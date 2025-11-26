Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,503.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

