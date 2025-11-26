J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 513.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

