Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $262.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

