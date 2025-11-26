Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 15.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) fell 15.6% during trading on Monday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.76 and last traded at GBX 4.89. 224,329,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,948% from the average session volume of 10,952,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

