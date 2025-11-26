Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.