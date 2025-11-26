Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,512 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after buying an additional 1,630,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,211,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.