Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 32,581 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,115,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 562.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,805 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,540,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 367,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 953,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

