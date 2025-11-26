Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

