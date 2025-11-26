Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 84.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,748,000 after purchasing an additional 633,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,555.68. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 616,431 shares of company stock worth $32,924,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.