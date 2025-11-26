Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 2,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- What is a Dividend King?
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.