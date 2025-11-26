Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 2,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

