Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,232 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 274.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 104,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.