Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

