Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,618 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

