Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $141,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 420,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

