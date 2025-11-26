Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Qudian had a net margin of 909.27% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Qudian Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE QD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Qudian has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qudian stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qudian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Stories

