Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires 143,156 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 6.2% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

