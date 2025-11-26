J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

