Richmond Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

