Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock worth $1,802,214. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 295.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

