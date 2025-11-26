RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 5th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 612.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,473. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

