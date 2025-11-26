RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 5th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 612.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,473. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These 2 Energy Titans Just Scored Major Wins to Close Out November
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analog Devices Moves Higher as Super-Cycle Gains Momentum
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.