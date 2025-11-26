LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Plans Dividend of $1.00

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9983 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $101.80 and a one year high of $159.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

