LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Plans Dividend of $1.00

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9983 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance
Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $101.80 and a one year high of $159.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88.
About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
