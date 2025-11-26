Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.75.

TSE ATD traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$75.41. 1,185,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.51. The stock has a market cap of C$70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

