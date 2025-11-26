Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.75.

TSE:ATD traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.41. 1,185,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$65.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

