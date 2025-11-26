Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

CDPYF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 25,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,712. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

