Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CDPYF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 25,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,712. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
