Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,142,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 428,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.47.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
