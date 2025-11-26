McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 230,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 815,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MH. Baird R W upgraded McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MH

McGraw Hill Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $669.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at McGraw Hill

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund purchased 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $236,121.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,121.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGraw Hill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About McGraw Hill

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.