Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 205,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 56,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

