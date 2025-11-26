Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 and last traded at GBX 1.97. Approximately 4,351,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,105,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78.

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.71.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Roquefort Therapeutics

About Roquefort Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dr Darrin Disley purchased 5,000,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £8,500,000. Corporate insiders own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

