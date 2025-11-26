Critical Comparison: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Cyber Apps World”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.00 -$4.57 million ($0.09) 0.00 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyber Apps World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Collective Audience. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collective Audience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01%

Summary

Collective Audience beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

