Comstock Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 39,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 3,543 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.60.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.3%

CRK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.29 and a beta of 0.24. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

