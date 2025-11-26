iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.55 and last traded at $81.5590, with a volume of 6716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

