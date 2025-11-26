iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.55 and last traded at $81.5590, with a volume of 6716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
