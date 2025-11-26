Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,046 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.0550.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Sims Metal Management presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

