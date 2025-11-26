Petco Health and Wellness Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of 412% compared to the average volume of 2,505 call options.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.71. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,311,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,691,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 682,099 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

